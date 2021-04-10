Sask. reports 236 new COVID-19 cases; 126 variants of concern identified

Saskatchewan confirmed 236 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with 126 newly detected variants of concern.

No new COVID-19 deaths were reported.

There were 191 recoveries reported, resulting in 2,381 current active cases.

A total of 192 people are in hospital, including 46 people in intensive care.

The 236 new cases are located in the Far North West (six), Far North East (two), North West (11), North Central (five), North East (four), Saskatoon (35), Central West (2), Central East (7), Regina (91), South West (10), South Central (19) and South East (30) zones.

There are 14 new cases pending residence information.

One case was found to be from out-of-province and was removed from the South East zone.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 235, or 19.2 cases per 100,000 population.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There are 126 newly detected variants of concern in Saskatchewan, bringing the province's total to 3,212.

The cases identified by screening were found in the Far North West (two), Far North East (four), North West (eight), North Central (26), North East (two), Saskatoon (190), Central West (14), Central East (80), Regina (2,253), South West (26), South Central (285) and South East (301) zones.

Lineage was determined for 485 more variants of concern. There have been 1,426 cases of B.1.1.7 and nine B.1.351 cases identified in Saskatchewan.

TESTING AND VACCINATIONS

The province said 3,439 COVID-19 tests were processed.

Another daily vaccination total was set with 12,615 more doses administered. There has now been 268,895 vaccine doses given in Saskatchewan.

The newly administered doses were given in the Far North West (268), Far North Central (seven), Far North East (225), North West (776), North Central (704), North East (964), Saskatoon (2,321), Central West (700), Central East (1,588), Regina (1,565), South West (871), South Central (578) and South East (1,664).