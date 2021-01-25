Saskatchewan reported 240 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Monday, according to a government press release.

The person who died was from the North Central zone and above the age of 80.

The new cases are scattered across the province, located in the Far Northwest (17), Far North Central (2), Far North East (3), Northwest (33), North Central (12), Northeast (36), Saskatoon (49), Central West (5), Central East (30), Regina (42), South Central (2) and Southeast (6) zones.

There are 202 people in hospital, 32 people are in the ICU.

The province saw 217 more recoveries on Monday. There are currently 3,272 active cases of the virus in Saskatchewan.

The seven-day average for daily new cases is 265, the lowest it has been since Jan. 9.

Though the rate of active cases is trending downwards, Saskatchewan continues to lead the country with 277 active cases per 100,000 people, according to Health Canada.

VACCINATIONS

There were 304 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Sunday.

The government said as of Sunday, 102 per cent of doses received have been administered. The overage is a result of drawing extra doses from vials of vaccine, according to the province.

On Friday, the government said it has confirmed a shipment of 5,850 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Feb. 1.

So far 33,353 total doses of the vaccine have bee administered in Saskatchewan – including 29,640 first doses and 3,713 second doses.

The two largest cities have seen the greatest number of immunizations, with more the 8,000 total doses administered in both Regina and Saskatoon.

Zero doses of the vaccine have been administered in the Central West, Southwest and South Central zones.

COVID-19 TESTING WAIT TIMES

Starting Monday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority will post approximate wait times for drive-thru testing sites in Regina, Saskatoon, Prince Albert and Yorkton on their website.