The Government of Saskatchewan reported 244 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, along with four new COVID-related deaths and 190 recoveries.

The four deaths include two people in their 70s from the Saskatoon zone, on person in the 80-plus age group from the Central East zone, and one other person in the 80-plus age range from the North West zone.

A total of 1,950 cases are currently considered active. The seven-day average for daily new cases is 167, or 13.7 new cases per 100,000 population.

There are 187 people in hospital related to the virus in Saskatchewan, including 20 people in intensive care.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (23), Far North Central (nine), Far North East (six), North West (30), North Central (18), North East (eight), Saskatoon (66), Central West (six), Central East (14), Regina (55), South West (one), South Central (one) and South East (five) zones.

Two new cases are pending residence information. Seven cases previously pending location have been assigned, including two in the Far North West zone, four in the North Central zone and one in the Central East.

The province said 3,157 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan on Friday.

There were 1,691 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered on Friday, according to the government. This brings the province’s total amount of doses distributed to 48,566.

INCREASED COVID-19 EXPOSURE RISK AT SASKATOON RESTAURANT

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is alerting the public about an increased risk of exposure to COVID-19 at a restaurant in Saskatoon.

The SHA says anyone who attended the Keg Steakhouse and Bar on Gibson Bend in Saskatoon from February 2nd, 4th, 5th, 6th, and 7th must self-isolate for 14 days after they last attended the facility. READ MORE