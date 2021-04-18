Sask. reports 289 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new related death

Saskatchewan has reported 289 new COVID-19 cases in the province. Complete data will be reported later Sunday afternoon due to a delay.

“Ministry of Health epidemiologists continue an ongoing data reconciliation process related to reassigned and unassigned cases. As such, today's COVID-19 Update is delayed,” the Ministry of Health said in a news release.

One more person has died of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, a person in their 50s in the North Central zone.

An additional 11,063 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered.

