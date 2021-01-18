Saskatchewan recorded 290 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four more deaths.

One person who died was in their 60s and from the North East zone. Two more people were in their 70s, from Saskatoon and the Far North West. A fourth person was in the 80 plus age group, they were from the Far North East zone.

There are 210 people in hospital and 30 people in the ICU.

The seven-day average for new daily cases is 291 – 24 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 4,265 active cases of the virus.

