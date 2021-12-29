Sask. reports 297 new COVID-19 cases, 4 more deaths
Saskatchewan added 297 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and four more deaths.
A total of 951 residents with COVID-19 have died since the beginning of the pandemic.
As of Tuesday, there are 83 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 15 in intensive care.
If those patients, 47, or 56.6 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
The province has identified 132 more Omicron cases, rising from 824 to 956. Of those cases, 66 are confirmed and 890 are probable Omicron cases.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (three), North West (four), North Central (three), North East (four), Saskatoon (60), Central West (five), Central East (13), Regina (138), South West (two), South Central (19), South East (12) zones. Another 29 cases are pending location.
Four residents who tested positive out-of-province were added to the case count.
The province said 50.9 per cent of new cases are in the 20 to 39 age group.
Of the new cases, 134 were unvaccinated, two were partially vaccinated and 157 were fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 200, or 16.6 per 100,000 population.
-
Don't toss your Christmas tree: A goat farm in Cottam will gladly eat it for youIt's the time of year where people are taking down their holiday decorations, but you may want to hold off on dumping your Christmas tree.
-
Critical shortage of ambulances in Ottawa Tuesday nightCTV News Ottawa has learned there was a critical shortage of ambulances available to respond to emergency calls in the city of Ottawa Tuesday night.
-
N.B. couple plans to ring in the new year with a weddingA New Brunswick couple from the Indian Island First Nation will be ringing in the new year as newlyweds.
-
U.S. man reveals he was infamous Cleveland bank robber on his death bedFor the past 50 years, Thomas Randele was a fugitive wanted in one of the largest bank robberies in Cleveland's history, living in Boston under a new name he created six months after the heist in the summer of 1969.
-
Support programs in place for those living in COVID-19 isolationPrograms are in place to support Nova Scotians who are isolating at home because of COVID-19 exposure or a positive diagnosis.
-
Ghislaine Maxwell convicted in Epstein sex abuse caseThe British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was convicted Wednesday of luring teenage girls to be sexually abused by the American millionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
-
OHL postpones two North Bay Battalion games because of COVID-19Due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Oshawa Generals Hockey Club, the Ontario Hockey League has announced that their next two scheduled regular season games, both involving the North Bay Battalion, have been postponed.
-
Former Halifax Moosehead reconnects with the game he loves through fashionSawyer Hannay, a former Halifax Moosehead, is reconnecting to the game he loves through fashion.
-