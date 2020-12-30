Three more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, the province announced in a news release.

All three people were from Saskatoon, including one person in their 30s, one in their 60s and one person over the age of 80.

The province also reported 147 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. Saskatchewan’s active cases fell below 3,000 for the first time since Nov. 24, aided by 378 newly recovered cases.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, Saskatchewan’s Chief Medical Health Officer, and Paul Merriman, the Minister of Health, will provide a vaccine update at the Saskatchewan Legislative Building at 3 p.m.

The press conference will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

Of the new cases, there are four are in the far northwest zone, 25 in the far northeast zone, nine in the northwest zone, 10 in the north central zone, five in the northeast zone, 13 in Saskatoon, seven in the central east zone, 44 in Regina, two in the southwest zone, three in the south central zone and 17 in the southeast zone.

Eight new cases are pending location information. The province assigned 17 cases previously pending residence information, including 16 in the north central zone and one in Regina.

Saskatchewan currently has 151 people in hospital related to the virus, including 119 in inpatient care and 32 in intensive care.

As of Dec. 29, 2,942 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been provided to Saskatchewan health care workers.

On Tuesday, 1,475 COVID-19 tests were processed in Saskatchewan. The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 152, or 12.5 per 100,000 population.

HOURS EXTENDED AT SASKATOON, REGINA DRIVE-THRU COVID-19 TESTING SITES

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is expanding drive-thru testing hours in Regina and Saskatoon.

Effective Jan. 2, the Saskatoon site at 3630 Thatcher Avenue will be open seven days a week, according to a news release.

Its hours will be:

Monday - Friday 12 p.m. - 7 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

The Regina site at the International Trade Centre will have expanded hours, opening each day at 11:30 a.m.

Sites are also open in Prince Albert and Yorkton.