Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths
Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.
Of the new infections, 22 per cent were eligible individuals who were fully vaccinated.
There are 4,718 active cases in the province on Sunday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 450, or 37 per 100,000 people.
New cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North Central (three), Far North East (10), North West (54), North Central (18), North East (11), Saskatoon (84), Central West (seven), Central East (19), Regina (73), South West (21), South Central (16) and South East (15) zones and 18 new cases have pending residence details.
There are 321 COVID-19 patients in hospital in the province, of those patients 69 are in the ICU, with 33 in Saskatoon and 19 in Regina.
Seventy-four per cent of the 321 people in hospital were not fully vaccinated.
The province reported an additional 5,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. There are 741,173 residents in the province who are fully vaccinated.
-
'Very excited to go home': Evacuated First Nations returning weeks after fire knocks out powerResidents from Little Grand Rapids First Nation can finally return home after being displaced in Winnipeg for two and a half months.
-
Crews called to a riding stable fire in Severn TownshipEmergency crews were called to a barn fire early Sunday afternoon in Severn Township.
-
Saskatoon home damaged after vehicle collision in Varsity ViewA house suffered damage after a vehicle crashed into a home in the city’s Varsity View neighbourhood.
-
Nova Scotia's modified phase five reopening met with mixed reactionOn the eve of Nova Scotia’s modified phase five reopening, tourism operators are looking forward to the change, but not everyone is happy.
-
Body armour, RCMP and Edmonton police uniform stolen from Calgary homeCalgary police are alerting the public after two police uniforms and various pieces of equipment were taken from a northwest home.
-
Maple Leafs Alumni face off at Budweiser GardensLocal hockey fans cheer on their favourite Toronto Maple Leafs alumni including Wendel Clark, Darcy Tucker, Rick Vaive and Mark Fraser, who face off on the ice at Budweiser Gardens
-
Toronto Blue Jays' dramatic push for the playoffs falls shortA pair of George Springer homers, including a grand slam and a record-breaking blast from Vladimir Guerrero Jr., pushed the Blue Jays to the brink of a berth in an American League wild-card tiebreaker game.
-
Volunteers at community garden in St. Jacobs help feed those in needA group of volunteers are growing fruits and vegetables at a community garden in St. Jacobs to make sure no one goes hungry during the pandemic.
-
Saskatchewan businesses try to adopt appropriate proof-of-vaccination policiesOver the weekend Saskatchewan businesses and its customers adapted to the proof-of-vaccine policy, and the new mandate has left some confused.