Sask. reports 354 new COVID-19 cases, 3 additional deaths

Saskatchewan reported 354 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday with three additional deaths related to the virus.

Of the new infections, 22 per cent were eligible individuals who were fully vaccinated.

There are 4,718 active cases in the province on Sunday. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 450, or 37 per 100,000 people.

New cases are located in the Far North West (five), Far North Central (three), Far North East (10), North West (54), North Central (18), North East (11), Saskatoon (84), Central West (seven), Central East (19), Regina (73), South West (21), South Central (16) and South East (15) zones and 18 new cases have pending residence details.

There are 321 COVID-19 patients in hospital in the province, of those patients 69 are in the ICU, with 33 in Saskatoon and 19 in Regina.

Seventy-four per cent of the 321 people in hospital were not fully vaccinated.

The province reported an additional 5,375 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Sunday. There are 741,173 residents in the province who are fully vaccinated.