Sask. reports 384 total COVID-19 hospitalizations in first weekly update

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 384 COVID-19 hospitalizations, including 26 intensive care patients as of Wednesday, in its first weekly update.

Total hospitalizations rose by 52 from the province’s last available daily data, however ICU cases are down by five from 31.

Hospitalizations include 160 with a COVID-19-related illness, 206 with an incidental COVID-19 infection and 18 undetermined.

CTV News requested an interview with the Government of Saskatchewan to discuss the weekly update, but the province declined.

It instead provided a statement saying that Omicron can be self-managed in most cases, due to its lowered severity.

“While we recognize there are pressures as a result of overall hospitalizations, it is important to note that the number of hospitalizations due to COVID-19 has decreased, and incidental cases account for the majority of those in hospital,” the province said in the statement, referring to hospitalizations due to COVID-19-related illness.

“As well, ICU admissions have remained low throughout the Omicron wave and are much lower than we saw with the more severe Delta wave.”

The government added that the Saskatchewan Health Authority is closely monitoring acute care capacity.

Aside from updated rapid antigen test distribution totals, most of the COVID-19 information provided by the government on Thursday applies to the week of Jan. 30 to Feb 5. The last daily case update provided by the province was released on Feb. 6.

A total of 5,401 new cases were confirmed last week, for a rate of new laboratory confirmed cases of 448.3 per 100,000 population.

The province said the North Central zone had the highest weekly rate of confirmed new cases at 539.4 per 100,000 population.

According to the weekly update, 49.5 per cent of those 18 years and older in Saskatchewan have received at least one booster vaccination, as of Saturday.

The government also confirmed 30 new COVID-19 outbreaks in high-risk settings last week.

The province’s weekly Integrated Epidemiology Situation Report is available on its website.

The province had been providing technical updates to the media on the COVID-19 response weekly, through the Provincial Emergency Operations Centre (PEOC). The government said the PEOC remains available to provide updates, but there is no set schedule for those calls.

With files from CTV Regina’s Stefanie Davis