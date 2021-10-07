Sask. reports 409 new COVID-19 infections; adds 241 previously uncounted cases

The Saskatchewan government reported a total of 650 COVID-19 cases on Thursday – 409 of which are new infections and 241 are cases that were previously uncounted due to a data reporting error.

Saskatchewan has surpassed 70,000 total COVID-19 cases with the additional infections.

According to a government spokesperson, the Saskatchewan Health Authority determined a number of COVID-19 tests, dating back to Sept. 22, had not been properly entered into the province’s COVID-19 dashboard. The SHA said 2,777 tests had not been entered, including 241 positive results.

The data reporting issue did not impact how people were notified of their positive test, said the health authority.

Of the 650 newly reported cases, 483 – or 74 per cent – are in unvaccinated people; 154 – or 24 per cent – of those cases are in children age 0-11, who are not eligible for the vaccine.

The new cases are in the Far North West (23), Far North East (31), North West (141), North Central (53), North East (18), Saskatoon (82), Central West (16), Central East (50), Regina (97), South West (19), South Central (17) and South East (63) zones. Forty cases have pending residence information

The province said four more people have died as a result of COVID-19. Three people were between the age of 60 and 79, and one person was in the 80-plus age range.

With 393 recoveries, there are 4,564 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of new cases is 446.

ANOTHER ICU RECORD

Though the total number of COVID-19 patients in hospital has decreased slightly overnight, ICU admissions reached a new high for the second day in a row.

According to the province’s dashboard, there are 348 people in hospital – down from 356 on Wednesday – and 78 of those patients are in intensive care. There are 24 COVID-19 ICU patients in Regina and 37 patients in Saskatoon ICUs – a pandemic-high for that city.

COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

The province reported an additional 4,449 COVID-19 vaccinations on Thursday, including 2,425 first doses and 2,024 second jabs. There are 747,016 fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan and a total of 838,358 first shots have been given.