Sask. reports 420 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, 3 more deaths

Saskatchewan confirmed 420 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, marking the second time in three days the province has added more than 400 new cases.

The government also recorded three deaths, bringing the total to 621. The three people who died were all over the age of 60.

There are 198 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, up from 138 last Sunday. Forty-five of those patients are in the ICU, an increase of 20 from one week ago. Of the 198 patients in hospital, 154 (78 per cent) were not fully vaccinated, according to the government.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (7), Far Northeast (28), Northwest (46), North Central (65), Northeast (26), Saskatoon (146), Central West (14), Central East (17), Regina (24), Southwest (nine), South Central (seven) and Southeast (13) zones. Eighteen new cases have pending residence information.

Residents under 30 continue to make up the bulk of new cases – 31 per cent of new cases reported Sunday are in the 0-19 age group and 19 per cent are in the 20-29 age range.

Of the 420 new cases, 77 per cent – or 322 – are in unvaccinated people.

The province said health care workers administered 2,517 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine since the last update – including 1,104 first doses and 1,413 second shots.

Saskatchewan has surpassed 1.5 million total shots with the new doses. Since the start of the vaccination campaign in December 2020, 1,501,226 shots have gone into the arms of residents and 708,686 people are fully vaccinated.