Sask. reports 425 new COVID-19 cases Monday

The Saskatchewan government reported 425 new COVID-19 infections on Monday, along with four additional deaths.

The four deaths bring the province’s total to 751 – up from 700 on Oct. 1. Three people were between the ages of 60 and 79, while one person was 80 or older.

The new cases are in the Far North West (13), Far North East (13), North West (57), North Central (39), North East (10), Saskatoon (115), Central West (12), Central East (35), Regina (49), South West (21), South Central (12) and South East (40) zones. Nine new cases have pending residence information

Of the 425 new cases, 354 – or 83 per cent – are in unvaccinated residents, including 90 children under the age of 12, who are not eligible for the vaccine.

According to the province’s COVID-19 dashboard, there are 347 patients in hospital, including 79 in the ICU. There are 41 COVID-19 ICU patients in Saskatoon and 21 in Regina. Of the 347 patients, 260 – or 75 per cent – were not fully vaccinated

The new cases, along with 466 recoveries, bring the province’s active case count to 4,658. The seven-day average of new cases is 483.

The province reported that healthcare workers gave 2,192 more doses of the vaccine since the last update, including 1,030 first doses and 1,162 second shots.