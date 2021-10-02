Sask. reports 480 new COVID-19 infections, 8 deaths
Saskatchewan recorded 480 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with eight deaths and 418 recoveries.
Of the 480 new infections, 63 per cent are in eligible individuals who are unvaccinated and 21 per cent are in unvaccinated children under 12, who are not eligible for the vaccine.
The new cases are in the Far North West (17), Far North East (seven), North West (65), North Central (22), North East (15), Saskatoon (107), Central West (seven), Central East (27), Regina (72), South West (22), South Central (47) and South East (29) zones. Residence information is pending for 43 new cases.
There are 4,824 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 478.
HOSPITALIZATIONS
There are 306 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, 67 of those patients are in the ICU, including 29 in Saskatoon and 19 in Regina.
Seventy-four per cent of the 306 people in hospital were not fully vaccinated.
VACCINATIONS
The province reported an additional 4,003 doses of COVID-19 vaccine Saturday, including 2,040 first doses and 1,963 second shots.
