Sask. reports 502 COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

Saskatchewan reported 502 new cases of COVID-19 and five deaths on Saturday.

Of the new cases, 410, or 81 per cent, are unvaccinated people. Another 14 are partially vaccinated and 78 are fully vaccinated.

As of Saturday, the province said there is 332 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 78 patients in intensive care.

There have been total 746 deaths connected to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (22), Far North East (22), North West (63), North Central (29), North East (14), Saskatoon (124), Central West (seven), Central East (38), Regina (81), South West (27), South Central (nine) and South East (47) zones. An additional 19 cases are pending residence information.

A total of 4,798 cases are currently considered active.

The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 464, or 38.5 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,595,712 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 5,681 from Friday. There are 751,905 fully vaccinated Saskatchewan residents.