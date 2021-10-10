Sask. reports 507 COVID-19 cases, 1 death
Saskatchewan reported 507 new cases of COVID-19 and one death on Sunday.
With 502 cases reported Saturday, Saskatchewan has reported 1,009 new COVID-19 over the weekend.
Of the new cases, 95 per cent are people who are not fully vaccinated.
On Sunday, the province said there are 333 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 79 patients in intensive care.
A total of 4,703 cases are currently considered active.
The province’s seven-day average of daily new cases is 486, or 40 per 100,000 people.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (17), Far North East (35), North West (64), North Central (66), North East (17), Saskatoon (112), Central West (two), Central East (52), Regina (62), South West (16), South Central (nine) and South East (26) zones and 29 new cases have pending residence details.
Health care workers have administered 1,601,344 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 5,632 from Saturday. There are 754,712 fully vaccinated Saskatchewan residents.
