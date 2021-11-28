Sask. reports 52 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 52 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with four new deaths.
There are 898 COVID-19 cases considered active in the province, following 91 more recoveries reported Sunday.
Saskatchewan has 129 people receiving treatment in hospital related to COVID-19, including 36 patients in intensive care. An additional five residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.
The new cases are located in North West (four), North Central (five), Saskatoon (11), Central East (six), Regina (nine), South Central (four), and South East (10) zones and three new cases have pending residence information.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 80, or 6.7 per 100,000 people.
Health care workers have administered 5,197 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 834,685 fully vaccinated residents.
The province said 12,708 doses have been given to children in the five to 11 age range.
