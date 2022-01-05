Sask. reports 537 new COVID-19 cases; nearing active case record
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 537 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.
The province has 4,446 cases currently considered active, just over 100 cases shy of Saskatchewan’s active case peak of 4,864 set on Sept. 26
The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (four), North West (16), North Central (22), North East (11), Saskatoon (130), Central West (14), Central East (39), Regina (165), South West (11), South Central (23) and South East (41) zones. An additional 52 cases are pending residence information.
Of the new cases, 531 are unvaccinated while six were fully vaccinated.
As of Wednesday, 106 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 13 in intensive care. Of those patients, 58 were not fully vaccinated.
The province has identified 2,487 Omicron variant cases – up 378 from Tuesday. There are 242 Omicron cases confirmed and 2,245 probable.
No new deaths were reported on Wednesday.
The seven day average of daily new cases is 549, or 45.6 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,805,779 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,895 from Tuesday. There are 861,179 residents who are fully vaccinated.
-
Don't harass workers at COVID-19 test centres, B.C. officials warnB.C.'s top doctor and the province's ministers of health and public safety say they've "received reports" of people threatening, intimidating and harassing workers at COVID-19 testing centres.
-
Maple Leafs down undermanned Oilers 4-2 to send Edmonton to its 11th loss in 13 gamesIlya Mikheyev scored on a third-period power play as the Toronto Maple Leafs heaped more misery on the undermanned Edmonton Oilers with a 4-2 victory on Wednesday night.
-
B.C. has 1.3M rapid tests in a warehouse, officials confirm after top doctor called it an 'urban myth'There are more than 1.3 million unused rapid tests in British Columbia, according to the Ministry of Health. And they are indeed sitting in a warehouse.
-
Winter storm could cause bridge and highway closures, officials warnThe winter storm heading for British Columbia could force the closure of major bridges in Metro Vancouver, potentially causing more chaos for commuters.
-
Vancouver Canucks centre Elias Pettersson enters NHL's COVID-19 protocolThe Vancouver Canucks say Elias Pettersson has been placed into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol.
-
Ontario COVID-19 hospitalizations increase and staffing shortages get worseAs the number of people admitted to Ontario hospitals increases amid record setting COVID-19 cases so too does staffing shortages on the front lines.
-
Soap master from Syria becomes Canadian citizenA soap maker from Syria made it official Wednesday. That's when Abdulfatah Sabouni and his family became Canadian citizens in an 8:30 a.m. Zoom ceremony.
-
Police ask public for help in locating a 15-year-old girl from LondonLondon police are asking for the publics assistance in locating a missing 15-year-old girl from London
-
Coquitlam investigating dog attack in Como Lake ParkOfficials in Coquitlam are investigating after a dog attack over the weekend in a popular city park left a poodle puppy dead.