Sask. reports 61 new cases of COVID-19
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 61 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday.
There are 562 cases considered active in the province, following 48 more recoveries.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), North West (three), North Central (five), North East (two), Saskatoon (24), Central West (one), Central East (three), Regina (16), South Central (one), South East (three), and one new case has pending residence information.
As of Saturday, 101 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 32 in intensive care. Of those patients 63, or 62.4 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 50, or 4.2 new cases per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,783,920 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 2,065 from Friday.
