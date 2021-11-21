Sask. reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 62 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and one more death.

A total of 911 residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, 150 people are in hospital in the province related to COVID-19, including 36 in intensive care. Of those patients, 105, or 70 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.

An additional eight residents are currently receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), North West (two), North Central (12), North East (six), Saskatoon (eight), Central East (three), Regina (eight), South West (two), South Central (five) and South East (seven) zones and seven new cases have pending residence details. There are 1,047 cases currently considered active in the province, following 181 more recoveries.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 109, or 9.2 per 100,000 residents.

Health care workers have administered 1,711,638 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,853. There are 827,526 fully vaccinated residents.