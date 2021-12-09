Sask. reports 62 new COVID-19 cases, 49 recoveries
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 62 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, along with 49 recoveries.
Of the new cases, 52 per cent were eligible and not vaccinated and 46.7 per cent were fully vaccinated.
The cases are located in the Far North West (one), North West (three), North Central (seven), Saskatoon (14), Central West (two), Central East (seven), Regina (12), South West (one), South Central (four), and South East (10) zones and one new case has pending residence details.
A total of 622 cases are currently considered active – an increase of 13 from Wednesday.
As of Thursday, 118 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 30 in intensive care. There is one resident being treated in an Ontario hospital.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 60, or 5.2 per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,769,004 doses of COVID-19 vaccines. There are 842,292 fully vaccinated residents in the province.
-
Hockey dream come true for KW Siskins goalie who made an unexpected OHL debutOne moment, 17-year-old Dylan Grover was watching hockey as a fan. The next, he was on the ice playing goalie for the Sarnia Sting.
-
New COVID-19 restrictions for businesses in Kingston, Ont.With the COVID-19 Omicron variant officially in Kingston, Ont. and cases reaching new heights in the region, the local health unit is putting new restrictions in place for businesses in an effort to curb spread.
-
Charges laid after crossbow fired at two people inside a car in Brampton, Ont.Two people have been charged with attempted murder after allegedly firing a crossbow at the occupants of a vehicle in Brampton, Ont. late last week.
-
EPS homicide detectives report 'complexities' in woman's suspicious death caseHomicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman who was reported missing in southwest Edmonton late last year.
-
Restaurants facing higher costs as food gets more expensiveRising food costs will deal a blow to the restaurant industry next year as it continues to recover nearly two years into the pandemic.
-
Community Christmas tree brings joy to Barrie tornado victimsA woman living in Barrie's tornado disaster zone erected a community Christmas tree in the hopes of brightening a bleak few months.
-
Saskatoon Public Schools faces staff cuts as budget reserves drainedSaskatoon Public Schools says after successive years where the province's funding increases were lower than increases in spending, some hard choices may be ahead.
-
Alberta Health Services names new board chairAlberta Health Services' new chairman is promising to strengthen the health care system and says employees are doing "heroic" work.
-
Rash of vehicle break-ins caught on cameraPolice urge Barrie residents to make sure to lock their vehicles after a rash of car break-ins throughout the city, many caught on camera.