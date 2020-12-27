Saskatchewan reported Sunday seven more people with COVID-19 have died and added 559 new cases of the virus over the last three days.

The province did not report new data on Dec. 25 and 26, but included that data in Sunday's update.

Of the new deaths, one person was in their 30s from the north west, two were over the age of 80 from the north west, two were in their 70s were from the north central zone and two were in their 80s from the Regina and south east zones.

Saskatchewan also added 500 recoveries, putting the province's active case count at 3,398.

Of the new cases, 126 are in Saskatoon, 104 in the north central zone, 70 were in Regina, 44 were in the far north east, 25 in the far north west, 22 in the north east, 21 in the central east and 11 in the south east. The south central region reported four new cases, while the south west and central west each added two.

Another 87 of the cases have pending residence information.

182 people are in hospital, 26 receiving intensive care.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is sitting at 180.

Between Dec. 25 and Dec. 27, 5,079 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.

DAY BY DAY

On Dec. 25, 229 cases and no new deaths were reported. On Dec. 26, the province added 132 new cases and no new deaths.

All seven of the new deaths were reported Sunday, when the province also added 198 new cases.

The next set of updated COVID-19 numbers from the province is scheduled to be released Tuesday.