Sask. reports 73 new COVID-19 cases; 1 death

The Saskatchewan government reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and one additional death.

The new cases, along with 121 recoveries, push the active case count to 998, marking the first time the number is under 1,000 since Aug. 14. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 105.

There are 152 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 35 in the ICU. There are eight residents in Ontario ICUs. Of the 152 patients Saskatchewan patients, 108 – or 71 per cent – are not fully vaccinated.

The new cases are in the Far North East (one), North West (three), North Central (13), Saskatoon (11), Central East (four), Regina (10), South West (two), South Central (11) and South East (10) zones. Eight new cases have pending residence information.

Of the 73 new cases, 18 are in unvaccinated children under 12; while 28 are in unvaccinated residents who are eligible for the shot. Twenty-seven are in people who have one or both shots.

The province said 1,039 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been given, including 265 first doses and 774 second. To date, 828,000 Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19.