Sask. reports 73 new COVID-19 cases, 5 deaths

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 73 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, along with five new deaths.

The province has reported 921 COVID-19-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of the new cases, 48, or 65.8 per cent, were not vaccinated, while one was partially vaccinated and 24 were fully vaccinated.

There are currently 940 COVID-19 cases considered active in the province, following 145 more recoveries reported Saturday.

Saskatchewan has 138 people receiving treatment in hospital related to COVID-19, including 37 patients in intensive care. An additional six residents are receiving care in out-of-province ICUs.

The new cases are located in the North West (six), North East (three), Saskatoon (13), Central West (one), Central East (17), Regina (11), South West (two), and South East (15) zones. Another five cases are pending location information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 82, or 6.8 per 100,000 population.

Health care workers have administered 1,726,722 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 6,182 from Friday. There are 833,795 fully vaccinated residents.

The province said 8,707 doses have been given to children in the five to 11 age range. The government noted that 11-year-olds who turn 12 in 2021 who were granted eligibility to receive the vaccine early, are now included in the five to 11 category.