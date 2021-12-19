Sask. reports 78 new COVID-19 cases
Staff
CTVNewsRegina.ca
The Government of Saskatchewan reported 78 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday.
There are 578 cases considered active in the province.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), North Central (five), Saskatoon (25), Central West (one), Central East (nine), Regina (21), South West (three), South Central (three), South East (eight), and one new case has pending residence information.
As of Sunday, 105 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 33 in intensive care. Of those patients 66, or 62.9 per cent, were not fully vaccinated.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 56, or 4.7 new cases per 100,000 population.
Health care workers have administered 1,785,476 doses of COVID-19 vaccines – up 1,456 from Saturday.
