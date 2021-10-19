Sask. reports 8 COVID-19-related deaths, 271 new cases

Saskatchewan reported eight more residents have died after testing positive for COVID-19 and 271 new cases of the virus.

There are 335 residents receiving hospital treatment for COVID-19 in Saskatchewan with 83 of those people in intensive care. The province said 75 per cent of hospitalized patients were not fully vaccinated.

To date, 793 Saskatchewan residents have died of COVID-19.

Active cases in the province sit at 3,434 with 495 additional recoveries reported Tuesday.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 319, or 26.5 new cases per 100,000 people.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (nine), Far North East (11), North West (30), North Central (32), North East (three), Saskatoon (82), Central West (one), Central East (22), Regina (35), South West (six), South Central (two) and South East (10) zones and 28 new cases have pending residence details.

Saskatchewan healthcare workers administered 2,092 more COVID-19 tests and delivered 1,188 more COVID-19 vaccines.