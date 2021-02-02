Saskatchewan reported eight new COVID-19-related deaths and 223 new cases on Tuesday, according to the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan also said two cases of the U.K. variant have been detected in the province.

Of the eight deaths, one person was in their 40s, one person was in their 50s, two people were in their 60s, two people were in their 70s and two people were over the age of 80.

The province also reported 266 new recoveries. There are 2,320 active cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan.

The Ministry of Health said it is updating its reporting systems, so hospitalization data is not available for Feb. 2.

Of the new cases, 14 are in the Far North West zone, eight are in the Far North Central zone, 18 are in the North West zone, 28 are in the North Central zone, even are in the North East zone, 38 are in Saskatoon, six are in the Central West zone, three are in the Central East zone, 65 are in Regina, seven are in the South Central zone and eight are in the South East zone.

A total of 13 cases are pending residence information. Two people who were tested out of province have been added to the Far North East zone.

The seven-day average for daily new cases in Saskatchewan is 227, or 18.5 new cases 100,000 population.

On Monday, 1,974 COVID-19 tests were processed in the province.

The Government of Saskatchewan said 106 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered on Monday. The province has distributed 35,575 total doses of vaccines.

2 CASES OF COVID-19 U.K. VARIANT DETECTED

Saskatchewan reported 2 cases of the COVID-19 U.K. variant. Both of these cases are located in Regina.

Contact tracing has determined that one case had traveled to Regina from the United Kingdom, and the second case is a close contact of the traveler.

The individuals were tested in mid-January. They both quarantined following travel and are no longer infectious. Public health believes there is no indication of further transmission.