Sask. reports 81 new COVID-19 cases Sunday as active cases rise

Saskatchewan reported 81 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the active case count to 656—the highest count since late June and nearly double the amount seen two weeks ago.

Active cases are in the Far Northwest (97), Far North Central (27), Far Northeast (57), Northwest (34), North Central (58), Northeast (10), Saskatoon (155), Central West (15), Central East (19), Regina (35), Southwest (28), South Central (22) and South East (80) zones.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (five), Far North Central (six), Northwest (four), North Central (seven), Northeast (three), Saskatoon (24), Central East (four), Regina (five), Southwest (three), South Central (two) and Southeast (13) zones. Five new cases are pending residence information.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 67. There were 1,419 tests processed on Saturday.

There are 56 COVID-19 patients in hospital; 11 of those patients are in the ICU in the North Central (one), Regina (five) and Saskatoon (five) zones.

The government reported 53 recoveries and no additional deaths.

VACCINES

The province said health-care workers administered 2,542 more vaccines since the last update; 1,907 of those shots were second doses and 635 were first.

As of Sunday, 666,051 Saskatchewan residents are fully vaccinated and 766, 509 have their first dose.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government said a total of 12,386 COVID-19 cases have been identified as variants of concern. Of those cases, 8,373 have been whole genome sequenced; 7,082 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 848 are Delta (B.1.617.2), 433 are Gamma (P.1), and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).