Sask. reports 86 new COVID-19 cases in lowest single-day rise since February

Saskatchewan reported 86 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday – the lowest single day rise in cases since February 24.

A person in their 70s from the Central East zone died due to COVID-19.

The province said there are 1,272 cases currently considered active, following 181 newly reported recoveries.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, will provide a COVID-19 update at 3 p.m. on Tuesday.

The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (one), Far North East (one), North West (four), North Central (13), North East (two), Saskatoon (26), Central East (four), Regina (11), South West (seven), South Central (13) and South East (one).

Three new cases are pending residence information.

As of Tuesday, 108 people are in hospital related to COVID-19, including 23 in intensive care.

Saskatchewan has identified 10,774 variants of concern – up 42 cases from Monday.

No new lineage results were reported.

VACCINATIONS

The province administered an additional 5,304 COVID-19 vaccine doses, bringing the total number of doses administered to 730,952.

Saskatchewan residents that have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine include 77 per cent of those 40 years and older, 71 per cent of those 30 years and older and 66 per cent of those 18 and older.

The province announced it would be following guidance from the National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI), allowing residents who received AstraZeneca for their first COVID-19 vaccine dose to receive a second dose of Astrazeneca, Pfizer or Moderna.