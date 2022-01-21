Sask. reports 9 COVID-19-related deaths, 1,233 new cases

Nine COVID-19-related deaths were reported in Saskatchewan on Friday, marking the first time a death was recorded since Jan. 6.

The province also removed one death from the count that was previously thought to be from COVID-19.

Saskatchewan's chief medical health officer, Dr Saqib Shahab said the nine additional deaths occurred sometime between Jan 1 and 21 and were not initially recorded due to an error on the dashboard.

The government said an internal audit of its COVID-19 reporting system was launched due to a lengthy period of time with no COVID-19 related deaths.

All of the deaths were in the 60 plus age category, including four in the 80 plus category.

As of Friday, 969 Saskatchewan residents have died due to COVID-19.

There were also 1,233 additional cases announced Friday, pushing the active case count up to 12,199.

The new cases were located in the following zones: Far North West (44), Far North Central (nine), Far North East (17), North West (36), North Central (46), North East (37), Saskatoon (285), Central West (20), Central East (97), Regina (302), South West (45), South Central (75), South East (87).

COVID-19 hospitalizations remain at 215, including 23 ICU patients.

Another 2,020 doses of vaccine have been administered, brining the total number of fully vaccinated people in Saskatchewan to 881,437.