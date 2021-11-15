Sask. reports 97 COVID-19 cases; 2 more deaths

The Saskatchewan government recorded 97 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, along with two more deaths.

The two COVID-19-related deaths bring the provincial death toll to 896.

The new cases are in the North West (nine), North Central (16), Saskatoon (22), Central West (two), Central East (four), Regina (17), South West (three), South Central (14) and South East (eight) zones. Two cases have pending residence information.

Of the 97 cases, 30 – or 31 per cent – are in residents who are unvaccinated and eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, while 26 cases are in kids under 12 who are not yet eligible. Forty-one new cases are in residents who have one or both shots.

According to the province, there are 171 COVID-19 patients in hospital, including 45 in the ICU. Of the hospitalized patients, 112 – or 65.5 per cent – are not fully vaccinated. There are 12 Saskatchewan residents in Ontario ICUs.

As of Monday, there are 1,201 active cases in the province – the lowest number since mid-August. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 110.

The province said health-care workers have given 1,029 more doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, including 254 first doses and 775 second shots.