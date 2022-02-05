Sask. reports 978 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death

Saskatchewan reported 978 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday along with one more death.

Active cases are up by 198, currently sitting at 9,785 for the province.

Saturday’s 978 new cases were located in the Far North West (5), Far North Central (2), Far North East (12), North West (49), North Central (60), North East (29), Saskatoon (229), Central West (4), Central East (62), Regina (254), South West (35), South Central (46), and South East (124) zones. A total of 67 new cases are pending residence.

Hospitalizations are down by 18 from Friday, sitting at 345, including 29 in ICUs.

Of those total hospitalizations, 117 patients or 33.9 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Of the 315 inpatient hospitalizations, 133 are due to a COVID-19-related illness and 179 are incidental infections and 17 have not been determined.

Of the 29 people in ICUs, 17 are COVID-19-related and 12 are for incidental infections.

One person is in the PICU/NICU for a COVID-19 related illness.

The seven day average for daily new cases is also down to 855 or 70.9 cases per 100,000 residents.

Healthcare workers administered 1,113 doses of vaccine, with 791 more people reported as becoming fully vaccinated.