Sask. reports highest count of new COVID-19 cases this year

Saskatchewan confirmed 432 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday – the second highest number on record and highest number in 2021 – as an unchecked fourth wave of the virus rages across the province.

The new cases pushed the seven-day rolling average of new cases to 366, breaking the province’s record for the fifth day in a row.

There are 3,573 active cases in the province, a number not seen since late January.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (22), Far North Central (four), Far North East (20), Northwest (77), North Central (69), Northeast (18), Saskatoon (93), Central West (10), Central East (18), Regina (31), Southwest (four), South Central (8) and Southeast (20) zones. There are 38 new cases pending residence information.

Of the 432 new cases, 363 are in people who are unvaccinated. Thirty-four per cent of new cases are in the 0-19 age group, with 140 of the 148 in unvaccinated youth. CTV News has reached out to the province for the number of the unvaccinated cases in children age 0-11, who are not eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.

The province reported one more death on Friday, bringing the total to 617. The person who died was between the ages of 60 and 79 and was from the Saskatoon zone.

There are 190 COVID-19 patients in hospital across the province, up from 135 one week ago and the highest number seen since April. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in ICU, including 20 in Saskatoon, six in Regina and eight in the North Central zone.

The province said healthcare workers have administered an additional 2,856 doses of COVID-19 vaccine. To date, 790,180 first doses have been given and 705,775 people are fully vaccinated.

GOVERNMENT BRINGS BACK ISOLATION ORDER

The Government of Saskatchewan has reinstated a self-isolation order for COVID-19 positive residents and will be reducing some health care services to lessen the stress on the system. Premier Scott Moe announced the new measures during a press conference on Friday morning.