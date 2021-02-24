Saskatchewan recorded 56 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, which is the lowest new case count since the fist week of November.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (5), Far North Central (2), Far Northeast (15), Northwest (2), North Central (5), Saskatoon (6), Central East (1), Regina (16), and South Central (1), Southeast (1) zones. Two cases have pending residence information.

Along with the new cases, the province reported three more deaths. Two people who died were above the age of 80; one was from the Saskatoon area and the other was from the Central East zone. The third death was a person in their 60s from the Northwest zone.

There were 158 recoveries, which brings the number of active cases to 1,425 – the lowest the province has seen since mid-November.

According to the province, there were 2,155 tests processed on Monday.

The seven-day average of new daily cases is 146.

VACCINES

There were 683 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered on Monday.

The shots were given in the Far Northwest (43), Far North Central (33), Saskatoon (318) and Regina (289) zones.

According to the government, 81 per cent of long-term care residents having received their first dose and 46 per cent of long term care residents having received both first and second doses. Additionally, 76 per cent of personal care home residents have now received their first dose and 24 per cent have received both doses.

The province said Pfizer vaccine shipments for this week have arrived in the Saskatoon and Regina zones. Shipments for the North West, North Central and South West zones are scheduled to arrive later today.