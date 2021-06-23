Sask. reports lowest new COVID-19 case count since mid-October

Saskatchewan reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, the lowest daily case count since Oct. 18, 2020.

The province also recorded 64 recoveries and one death. The person who died was in their 70s and from the Northwest zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northwest (two); Northwest (two); North Central (one); Northeast (one); Saskatoon (10); Central East (three); Regina (eight); and Southeast (four) zones. One case is pending residence information.

There are 75 COVID-19 patients in hospital, 12 are in ICU.

VACCINES

Health-care workers have given 18,423 more doses of COVID-19 vaccine. According to the province, 30 per cent of eligible residents are now fully vaccinated.

The government said 80 per cent of people over the age of 40 have received their first dose, along with 75 per cent of those 30-plus; 70 per cent of those 18 and over; and 69 per cent of those 12 and older.

The province said it has received a Moderna shipment for 86,660 for this week.

VARIANT CASES

The province said labs have identified 22 more COVID-19 cases to be variants of concern, bring the total to 12,020.

Labs confirmed one more variant case to be the Alpha variant. So far, 6,904 variant cases have been confirmed through whole genome sequencing; 6,476 are Alpha (B.1.1.7), 293 are Gamma (P.1), 125 are Delta (B.1.617.2) and 10 are Beta (B.1.351).

2ND DOSE ELIGIBILITY

Starting 8 a.m. Monday morning, second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine will be available for anyone in the province who got their first dose on of before May 15.

Everyone who has a first dose will be eligible to receive a second after 28 days on Thursday.

MASK MANDATE ENDS JULY 11

All public health restrictions – including the mask mandate and gathering limits – will be lifted in Saskatchewan on July 11.

The government made the announcement Sunday as 70 per cent of people age 18 and older and 69 per cent of people 12 and older have their first shot.

The province had said it will lift the mask mandate and restrictions on gathering limits three weeks after 70 per cent of people age 12 and older have received their first dose.

In a video posted on Twitter, Premier Scott Moe said the province will hit the final threshold in the next few days.