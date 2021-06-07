Sask. reports lowest new daily COVID-19 case count since February

Saskatchewan reported its lowest number of new COVID-19 cases since February for the second day in a row on Monday, along with three deaths – including the death of a young person.

The province recorded 68 new cases and 119 recoveries.

One person who died was younger than 20 and from the Northwest zone. A second person who died was in their 70s and also from the Northwest zone. The third person was in their 60s and from the North Central zone.

The new cases are in the Far Northeast (two); Northwest (12); North Central (nine); Northeast (one); Saskatoon (15); Central East (13); Regina (nine); and South Central (seven) zones.

There are 102 people in hospital across the province. Nineteen of those patients are in the ICU – including one patient from Manitoba.

The 19 people receiving intensive are in the North Central (one); Saskatoon (10); Central East (two); and Regina (six) zones.

The seven-day average of new daily COVID-19 cases is 97 – the lowest since Nov. 8, 2020, according to the government.

As of Monday, there are 1,142 active cases of COVID-19 in the province – another number that hasn’t been seen since early November.

VACCINATIONS

There were 8,628 doses of COVID-19 vaccine given on Sunday, which brings the total number of vaccines given in the province to 809,400.

According to the government, 67 per cent of people 18 and older have received their first dose, along with 65 per cent of those 12 and older.

All residents 12 and older are eligible to get their first dose. Second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are available in Saskatchewan for residents age 60 and older or anyone who received their first dose on or before March 29, as of 8 a.m. Monday.

The age eligibility for Northern Saskatchewan Administration District (NSAD) is now 40 years and older for second doses regardless of when they received their first dose.

The province is expecting to receive 74,880 Pfizer and 3,000 Moderna doses this week.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

The government said labs identified 17 more cases to be variants of concern (VoC).

As of Monday, 11,253 VoC cases have been identified in Saskatchewan. Of those cases, the lineage of 5,997 has been confirmed through whole genome sequencing.

There are 5,753 B.1.1.7 cases, which is the variant first identified in the U.K.; 187 cases of the P.1 variant first seen in Brazil; 37 cases of the B.1.617 variant identified in India; and 10 B.1.351 cases, which was first found in South Africa.