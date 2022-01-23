Sask. reports no new deaths, 1,629 new cases

Saskatchewan has broken its daily new case record for the fifth time this month, with 1,629 new cases reported Sunday. The previous record was set Jan. 22, with 1,483 new daily cases.

No deaths were reported Sunday, leaving the total at 972.

Total active cases in the province are now at 13,290.

Less than two-fifths, or 36.9 per cent, of new cases are in the 20 to 32 age category.

The current seven day average is 1,320, or 109.5 new cases per 100,000 residents.

Omicron cases are currently being reported as 2,136 in the province.

Total hospitalizations are currently at 252, an increase of eight from Saturday, with 226 residents being inpatient. Of those 226, 92 are due to a COVID-19 related illness, 98 are incidental COVID infections and 36 have yet to be determined.

Currently there are 24 patients in the ICU, 19 for COVID-19 related illnesses, and four are for incidental COVID-19 infections, while one is undetermined.

Two residents are currently in PICU/NICU, one is due to a COVID-19 related illness and one is for an incidental COVID-19 infection.

Of the 252 patients, 91 or 36.1 per cent were not fully vaccinated.

Healthcare workers administered 1,962 more doses of vaccine, resulting in an additional 1,318 residents becoming fully vaccinated.