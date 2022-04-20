Sask. reports record number of visits to Highway Hotline site in past year

Saskatchewan’s Highway Hotline received a record breaking nearly 13 million hits over the past year, according to a release from the provincial government.

The desktop and mobile website that provides highway conditions with an interactive map experienced more than double the number of visitors seen in years past.

Truckers can also find information on the website pertaining to seasonal weight restrictions.

“So far this April, the Hotline has had approximately 1,200,000 page views with the majority (935,000) of the hits during the storm last week,” a release said.

Along with the interactive map the Highway Hotline also has more than 40 stationary cameras across its network of roads which helps give travelers a chance to see live weather conditions for themselves.

"The Highway Hotline provides critical information in real time about road conditions," Highways Minister Fred Bradshaw said. "It gives drivers the information they need to make safe choices about highway travel in Saskatchewan."