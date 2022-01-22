Sask. reports three new COVID-19-related deaths, 1,483 new cases

Sask. has broken its daily increase in COVID-19 cases record for the fourth time this month, with 1,483 new cases reported Saturday.

Previous record breaking days were Jan. 6 with 933, Jan. 7, that saw 1,185 new cases being recorded and Jan. 14 with 1,452 new cases.

Total active cases are being currently reported as 12,627.

Hospitalizations have increased to a total of 244 residents. Of those, 90 inpatient hospitalizations are due to a COVID-19 related illness, 97 are incidental COVID infections, and 31 have not yet been determined.

A total of 24 residents are in ICUs and of those, 19 are for COVID-19 related illnesses, four are for incidental COVID infections and one is undetermined.

Two residents are in PICU/NICU. One is due to a COVID-19 related illness, with the remaining one being for an incidental COVID infection.

According to the Sask. Health and Wellness Dashboard, 35.2 per cent of the hospitalizations were unvaccinated.

The new seven-day average is 1,292 or 107.3 cases per 100,000 residents.

Confirmed Omicron variant cases are reported as 2,136.

An additional three deaths were reported today, bringing the provincial total to 972.

Another 1,849 Saskatchewan residents became fully vaccinated, bringing the provincial total to 884,599.