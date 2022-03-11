Sask. researchers focus on cancer prevention in Métis communities

Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan are looking for ways to prevent cancer among Métis populations in the province.

They received more than $125,000 in federal funding to launch a pilot project that aims to lower cancer rates among Métis people by using cultural connections and practices as a prevention tool.

Marg Friesen, Metis-Nation Saskatchewan's health minister, says high cancer rates among Métis people can be attributed to language and travel barriers, mistrust of the healthcare system and lack of regular screening.

"We’re trying to dispel all of that, we’re trying to assist Metis citizens to ensure they have a level of care that is relevant to them and that they can feel confident and comfortable in their journey for cancer (treatment),” Friesen told CTV News.

Friesen says the project will take a deeper dive into how culture is relevant to medical care, specifically cancer.

She says many Indigenous people’s first language may be Cree, Dene or Michif and there could be a lot of misinterpretation through translators.

“This is a barrier for people, so they would rather not because they can’t seem to find somebody who can confidently translate what the medical practitioner is saying so that they fully understand what the process will be for them,” said Friesen.

She adds when Métis people are connected to the land by harvesting food, it becomes a staple in their diets.

“These are some simple things we can introduce and see great success and it's measurable and we can evaluate that intervention and diet is a simple thing to address.”

Friesen says there haven’t been enough conversations about integrating traditional practices and Western medicine. The research conducted will provide that opportunity and fill in the gaps in the delivery of healthcare services for Metis people.

Dr. Gary Groot, a surgical oncologist and professor in the Community Health and Epidemiology Department at the U of S, says the research team will be working with the community in Indian Head, who have strong ties to their culture.

Groot believes social determinants of health such as education, access to funds and eating well contribute to a person’s overall well-being, including culture for Indigenous people.

“Colonization has taken that away from many Indigenous peoples and they’re revitalizing that now, it’s become important again. It’s actually from my perspective, it’s drawing on the strengths of their own people and their community to improve their well-being,” Groot said.

Groot says there’s been a “reasonable amount of effort” that has been put into addressing Indigenous health but little into Metis issues.

He adds Metis people are different from First Nations and have different issues and cultures and that he’s excited to see what research lies ahead.