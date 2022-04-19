Sask. resident wins record $70 million Lotto Max jackpot

A Regina resident is $70 million richer after winning a Lotto Max jackpot – the largest ever to be won in the western Canada lottery region.

Dale McEwan bought his ticket in Dunmore, Alta., on April 1 and after an extensive verification process, his win was confirmed.

McEwan was presented with his cheque on Tuesday at the Hotel Saskatchewan in Regina.

“I can’t even describe it,” said McEwen. “Dreaming about winning and actually winning are two very different feelings. You think you know what it would feel like, but when it’s in your hands, your mind will not stop and you can’t even sleep.”

McEwan said the night after the draw, he was waiting to go out for dinner with his family and checked his tickets on the Lotto Spot! app. He shared the news with his partner right after the app told him he was a winner.

“We were trying to figure out if it was real,” he said. “We checked again using the app on her phone.”

“I could tell right away Dale wasn’t kidding,” his wife Christie said. “Then it’s a blur.”

McEwan said he plans to use the money to help family, do some travelling and some upgrades.

“It is stressful – but not a bad stress,” he said.

“We both work hard and enjoy what we do,” said Christie. “It’s more of a relief for the future.”

McEwen won by matching all seven of the winning numbers for the April 1 draw: 7, 10, 18, 29, 38, 43 and 50.

The jackpot is also the largest ever awarded in Saskatchewan by a $10 million margin.

“It’s real now,” McEwan said.

“A lot more zeroes in our bank account than normal,” replied Christie.