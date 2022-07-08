Sask. residential school survivors heading to Alberta for Pope's visit

Monday is the final call for residential school survivors from Treaty Four territory who want to attend the Pope’s visit in Alberta later this month.

The Archdiocese of Regina has chartered buses to transport those who attended Catholic residential schools cross-province.

Pope Francis is coming to Alberta on July 24, for what is anticipated to be an apology on Canadian soil.

May Desnomie, a residential school survivor, plans to be there.

“He already made the apology in Rome and I will hear it myself personally and hopefully that will further my healing,” Desnomie said.

The Archdiocese of Regina has arranged the expense paid trip to Alberta for survivors who attended Catholic residential schools within its jurisdiction, which includes Marieval, Lebret, Muskowequan and St. Phillips Fort Pelly schools.

The deadline to sign up is Monday and there is still room.

“Really important because of the responsibility of the Catholic Church, the fact that the Catholic Church ran these residential schools and you know we are taking the calls to action very seriously,” Lisa Polk, the director of pastoral services, said.

Yvonne Fourhorns is another residential school survivor who will be making the trip to Alberta.

“I’m hoping that he will say to my mom and dad, I mean they are not here but they’ll be listening. I’m hoping that he will say we are sorry for disrupting your peace and quiet and your children,” she said.

The Catholic Church is also taking some concrete action in healing the relationship with First Nations people. Money will be provided for First Nations programs that teach language, culture and traditional ways of life.