Sask. residents 16 and older now eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

COVID-19 vaccination eligibility in Saskatchewan has dropped to include residents 16-years and older as of Tuesday morning.

This applies to all Saskatchewan residents including those who live in the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District, where age eligibility was previously 18 and older.

Select frontline workers are also still eligible. A full list of the included professions can be found on the province’s website.

Those eligible can visit a drive-thru or walk-in clinic, or book an appointment with a participating pharmacy. Wait times for drive-thru and walk-in locations are available at the SHA’s website.