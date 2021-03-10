An online and phone-based vaccination booking system will be available in Saskatchewan beginning on Thursday.

At 8 a.m. Thursday morning Saskatchewan residents 85 years old and over will be eligible to schedule their vaccination appointment online or over the phone.

The Vaccine Call Centre will operate from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m., seven days a week at 1-833-SASK-VAX (1-833-727-5829).

Those who want to book an appointment online will need their valid health card and contact information for follow-up information.

Minister of Health Paul Merriman said that when the system launches, there will be around 100 locations available for booking appointments.

“No one should have to travel too far,” Merriman said.

He said it’s possible for locations to temporarily book up, as it’s expected that demand will be greater than the supply at times.

Based on vaccine supply, the SHA will expand the age groups eligible to book vaccinations.

The province also said it will phase out the current process of direct phone calls to those eligible.

“It is critical that residents that are currently not eligible do not call the phone line or attempt to book through this process at this time. Doing so will unnecessarily stress critical infrastructure needed for these services and could result in delays getting eligible recipients immunized,” the government said in a news release.

Instances of anyone attempting to 'jump the queue' could result in a criminal investigation.

HOW DO I GET THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?

CTVNewsRegina.ca has everything you need to know about receiving the vaccines in Regina, including locations, how to register, and who is next in line.

ALL SASK. ADULTS EXPECTED TO HAVE ACCESS TO COVID-19 VACCINES BY MID-JUNE

All adults in Saskatchewan are expected to have access to COVID-19 vaccines by mid-year, the premier said during a news conference Tuesday.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said COVID-19 vaccine doses will continue to be distributed by age group, over the next three months.

"This is the most important thing that we can do to protect ourselves and to protect those around us," Moe said.