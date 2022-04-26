Sask. residents aged 50+ now eligible for second COVID-19 booster shot
Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are now eligible to receive their second booster shot of COVID-19 vaccine.
The province announced the expansion of its fourth dose program Tuesday morning. In addition to those now eligible, residents of long-term and personal care homes, or those with designated health conditions have been eligible for fourth doses since February.
“Immunity is shown to wane over time and the provision of booster doses is demonstrated to provide significantly increased protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death,” the government said in a news release.
The fourth dose was previously limited to residents 70 years and older, or those 50 years and older living in First Nations and Metis communities, or in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District.
The province said vaccination appointments are available through the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA), Indigenous Services Canada, the Northern Inter-tribal Health Authority and participating pharmacies.
-
Police investigating medically-assisted death of B.C. womanPolice in Abbotsford, B.C. confirm they are investigating the medically-assisted death of a 61-year-old woman whose daughters say should not have been approved for the procedure based on the state of her mental health at the time.
-
Four men wanted for southwestern Ontario murders on new Canada’s most-wanted listFour of 25 suspects named to a new Canada-wide most-wanted list are accused of committing murders in southwestern Ontario.
-
Brooks Bandits and Spruce Grove Saints battle again in AJHL finalIf there's one thing you can almost guarantee over the last 12 years in the Alberta Junior Hockey League, it's that either the Brooks Bandits or the Spruce Grove Saints will skate away with the league title.
-
Major Crimes investigating after man's body found in Parkland County ditchPolice are investigating after the body of a 37-year-old man was found in a ditch in Parkland County on Monday.
-
Woodstock mayor Trevor Birtch facing additional criminal chargesLondon police announced Tuesday that Trevor Birtch is facing new charges in relation to an ongoing sexual assault investigation.
-
Saskatoon police charge two more teens in man's shooting deathTwo more teens have been charged in the death of a 27-year-old Saskatoon man.
-
Fraud risk management at B.C.'s $16B Site C dam project can improved: auditorBritish Columbia's auditor general says Crown-owned BC Hydro can improve its management of potential fraud risks at the $16 billion Site C dam project.
-
NASA 'hopes to benefit' from B.C. electric seaplane flightThe U.S. space agency NASA is looking to a B.C.-based seaplane operator in its quest to develop sustainable electric propulsion technology for aircraft.
-