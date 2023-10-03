Sask. residents can now book their COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots

Those preparing for a rise in COVID-19 and influenza in Saskatchewan this fall can now book their annual shots.

Beginning on Oct. 10, flu shots will be available at public health clinics, pharmacies and at some nurse practitioner and physician offices.

While anyone can contract influenza, seniors, those with chronic health conditions/compromised immune systems, children under five and pregnant women are those considered most at risk.

"We continue to offer free access to high-dose flu shots to all seniors in Saskatchewan," Minister of Health Everett Hindley said.

"I strongly encourage everyone - especially seniors and anyone with underlying health issues - to get their immunization as soon as they can."

Vaccinations are free of charge to any eligible resident of Saskatchewan aged six months or older.

Children aged six months to five years can only be immunized at an SHA public flu clinic, public health office, or by a physician or nurse practitioner.

Both flu shots and COVID-19 immunizations will be made available at the same appointment. This will include the vaccine targeting the Omnicron XBB.1.5 subvariant.

Immunizations can be booked through the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) online booking tool at www.4flu.ca.

According to the province's latest CRISP report, 156 people have died due to COVID-19 so far in 2023 while influenza has claimed the lives of two people in Saskatchewan.