Sask. residents come together, remember stabbing victims at vigils

For the past week, Saskatchewan residents have banded together in solidarity with the communities of James Smith Cree Nation and Weldon, Sask. and in another act, vigils were held across the province to remember 10 people who lost their lives.

Chief of James Smith Wally Burns spoke for the first time publically on the attacks at a vigil in Prince Albert.

“It’s sad,” he said. “Share with us, give us your prayers. We all need it, not only James Smith. And I thank you from the bottom of my heart.”

“It is hard to comprehend the amount of people we have lost and the amount of people this tragedy has affected,” James Smith Headman Gerald McKay said. “Now, it is time to move ahead and start the process of grieving.”

The vigils were hosted by the First Nations University of Canada (FNUniv), in partnership with the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), at the northern campus in Prince Albert as well as in Saskatoon and Regina.

“We all feel this sorrow collectively,” FNUniv president Jacqueline Ottmann said. “It’s important that we come together at these vigils and move past the fear to conjure up healing and move past the shock of it all.”

“It has hit so close to home,” FNUniv students’ association president Amanda Leader,”said. “That has added to the heaviness, but events like the vigil will help with that healing and making the load a bit lighter.”

Ottmann said the events on James Smith Cree Nation earlier this week has brought the issue of addictions and mental health crisis in Indigenous communities to the forefront.

“It is a cry for help,” she said. “With the pandemic, there has been an increase in mental health issues and addictions. We cannot remain silent.”

Ottmann believes there is an opportunity to create change.

“We need to embrace our youth and support our communities. We need more mental health resources directed towards our communities for those who are ready to step into recovery.”

James Smith Cree Nation along with members of the federal and provincial government will address the public on Thursday.