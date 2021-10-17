Sask. residents compete in city-wide scavenger hunt for cystic fibrosis research

Over 100 people took part in a scavenger hunt across Saskatoon, helping raise money for cystic fibrosis (CF) clinical research.

"Spook-tacular Family Scavenger Hunt: Quest4CF," organized by North Saskatchewan Chapter of Cystic Fibrosis Canada had people make seven stops throughout the city.

"We had to find a way to pivot and do fundraising events that could be safe and fun and raise some important money for cystic fibrosis," said Janice Daniels, prairie region fund and development associate with Cystic Fibrosis Canada.

In total 104 people of all ages competed in the scavenger hunt which began at Black Fox Farm and Distillery, making several stops before ending at the Western Development Museum. Organizers and participants were encouraged to dress up, and get into the Halloween spirit. People from 13 cities across Canada participated in the event.

“It’s a great way to spend some time together, and then at the very end we have a treasure for everyone that’s participating as well as they get a free Domino's Pizza.”

According to Cystic Fibrosis Canada CF is the most common fatal genetic disease affecting Canadian children and young adults.

"It is a multi-system progressive-disease that affects mainly the lungs and the digestive system."

Several people whose children are diagnosed with CF participated in the event.

"When you live with cystic fibrosis you need to do daily preventive treatments to prevent the disease form progressing," said Shardelle Brown, parent of five-year-old Maren who has CF. "In Maren’s case it would mean that we would do both therapies, morning and night."