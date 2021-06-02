Sask. residents double spending in home, repair services

Saskatchewan residents more than doubled their spending in home and repair services over the course of the pandemic, according to financial services company Square Inc.

“Saskatchewan saw the sharpest increase in this sector with 116 per cent from 2020 to 2021,” said Felipe Chacon, economist with Square Inc. “New Brunswick also had a triple digit growth in that sector at 104 per cent.”

Chacon added Alberta saw a 10 per cent decline in home and repair service transactions.

Nationally Canadians spent 64 per cent more on home and repair services in April 2021 than the previous year.

Square analyzed three years of data from Canadian businesses using Square’s payments and point-of-sales services within the home and repair industry.

The boom in Saskatchewan went beyond home renovations and construction.

Square’s analysis found an increase in cleaning and landscaping services, rather than expensive lumber and other building materials.