Sask. residents over 18 eligible for COVID-19 booster dose on Dec. 20

The Government of Saskatchewan has expanded booster shot eligibility, effective Dec. 20.

All Saskatchewan residents 18 and older will be able to receive their third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as long as they’re three months from their last dose.

“This will provide many, many more Saskatchewan residents the opportunity to go out and receive heir booster doses of COVID-19 vaccine,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said Thursday. “We would urge everyone to have a look at a location near them and make an appointment, ultimately for their booster dose of vaccine. Very, very effective, likely the most effective thing in preparing for Omicron to be present in our communities.”

According to a news release from the province, the uptake of booster doses for eligible residents is 38 per cent.

“Two things today that we would urge Saskatchewan residents 18 and over to go out and make an appointment for their booster doses, a very effective decision that you can make in slowing the spread of COVID-19, and most importantly, slowing the severe impacts of COVID-19,” Moe said.

"[Testing] is a very effective line of defense that we ultimately have, it’s a line of defense that is effective at slowing the spread of all COVID variants, in particular the Omicron variant.”

The government is also encouraging residents to observe local public health orders while travelling, and conduct personal risk assessment.