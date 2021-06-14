Sask. residents over 50 eligible for vaccine 2nd dose

Saskatchewan residents 50 years and older are eligible to receive their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine, effective 8 a.m. Monday.

The expanded eligibility also includes anyone who received their first dose on or before April 15.

Second dose eligibility for residents of the Northern Saskatchewan Administration District is now 18 years and older.

First doses are available to anyone 12 years and older.

“For those who still require a first dose (Age 12+), please book your appointment this week. We've added many new appointments to the Patient Booking System for first and second doses,” the Saskatchewan Health Authority said in a news release.

Other individuals who are eligible for their second doses – including anyone diagnosed with or being treated for cancer, or anyone who has received a solid organ transplant – will receive a letter.

Appointments can be made over the phone by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829), through the province’s online booking portal, or with a participating pharmacy.

When booking an appointment, residents will have to know the date of their first shot. The date is noted on the immunization card given at the first dose appointment.

If the card has been misplaced, the date can be found on the immunization history page of the person’s MySaskHealthRecord account or by calling 1-833-SASKVAX (727-5829).